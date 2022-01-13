White House to host tech firms to address Log4j vulnerability

Software developers and tech firms including Google and Apple will meet with the Biden administration to discuss Log4j and how to make it more secure, according to a CNN report Jan. 13.

The open-source code, which HHS labeled as a risk to the healthcare industry, was said to have affected millions of devices worldwide, according to CNN.

Log4j is highly accessible and hackers began to exploit it in December as a bug in the system became publicized.

U.S. officials told CNN there is no evidence any federal agencies have been breached using Log4j, but they do warn it is too soon to assess the overall impact.