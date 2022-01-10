Microsoft warns of continued Log4j exploitation attempts

Microsoft urges companies to remain vigilant and use scanning systems to detect unusual activity as Log4j's continued exploitation attempts occur.

Microsoft warned organizations in a Jan. 3 blog post that the attempts against Log4j, a highly-utilized open-source code, are extremely threatening and could pose security risks to the healthcare sector.

"Exploitation attempts and testing have remained high during the last weeks of December," Microsoft's blog post stated. "We have observed many existing attackers adding exploits of these vulnerabilities in their existing malware kits and tactics, from coin miners to hands-on-keyboard attacks."

The company's blog post stated that this is a real and present danger to the environments of companies and organizations.

The impact will be widespread due to the amount of services and softwares affected in the exploitation attempt, and remediation will take some time, according to the post.