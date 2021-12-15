HHS warns of healthcare cyberattack risk tied to Log4j vulnerability

The HHS Cybersecurity Program has issued a letter warning of a software vulnerability that puts healthcare providers across the country at risk of a cyberattack.

The letter, sent Dec. 10, warns of a vulnerability in Log4j, a highly utilized piece of open-source code. HHS said hackers' exploitation of the vulnerability can lead to data exfiltration and ransomware.

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, the operational lead for federal cybersecurity, created a webpage and GitHub repository to provide up-to-date information and advisories on the vulnerability.

HHS and CISA recommend healthcare organizations upgrade to Log4j version 12.15.0, a version released Dec. 10, to address the vulnerability.