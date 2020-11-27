US Fertility ransomware attack exposes patient info: 4 details

Rockville, Md.-based US Fertility, a network of fertility clinics, was hit by a ransomware attack earlier this year that compromised patient information.



Four details:



1. US Fertility identified a security incident on Sept. 14 after some computers on the network became inaccessible. After an investigation, the company found data on multiple services and workstations were encrypted by ransomware.



2. The company removed multiple computer systems from its network and remediated the malware to ensure they were secure before reconnecting them to the system on Sept. 20.



3. Further investigation revealed an unauthorized party accessed US Fertility files from Aug. 12 to Sept. 14 during the ransomware attack. The accessed files include patient names, addresses, birthdates and Social Security numbers.



4. The company has no evidence that patients' personal information was misused as a result of the incident.



