5 hospital, health system malware, ransomware and phishing incidents in November
Here are the healthcare provider malware, ransomware and phishing incidents Becker's Hospital Review reported on in November.
- Greensboro, N.C.-based Cone Health disclosed that one of its medical practices was hit by a ransomware attack, leaving patient data unrecoverable.
- Lawrence (Mass.) General Hospital began notifying patients their information was exposed during a data breach.
- Conway (Ark.) Regional Medical Center reported an email account hacking incident that exposed the information of 2,945 patients.
- Mercy Iowa City began notifying 60,473 people that their information was exposed after an employee's email account was hacked.
- Baton Rouge, La.-based LSU Health Care Services Division reported that patient information was compromised during the hacking of an employee's email account.
