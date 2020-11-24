5 hospital, health system malware, ransomware and phishing incidents in November

Katie Adams - Print  | 

Here are the healthcare provider malware, ransomware and phishing incidents Becker's Hospital Review reported on in November.

  1. Greensboro, N.C.-based Cone Health disclosed that one of its medical practices was hit by a ransomware attack, leaving patient data unrecoverable.

  2. Lawrence (Mass.) General Hospital began notifying patients their information was exposed during a data breach.

  3. Conway (Ark.) Regional Medical Center reported an email account hacking incident that exposed the information of 2,945 patients.

  4. Mercy Iowa City began notifying 60,473 people that their information was exposed after an employee's email account was hacked.

  5. Baton Rouge, La.-based LSU Health Care Services Division reported that patient information was compromised during the hacking of an employee's email account.

