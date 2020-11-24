5 hospital, health system malware, ransomware and phishing incidents in November

Here are the healthcare provider malware, ransomware and phishing incidents Becker's Hospital Review reported on in November.

More articles on cybersecurity:

Ohio hospital still bringing computers back online 2 months after IT incident

Sanford Health launches cybersecurity health innovation hub

U of Cincinnati Medical Center to pay $65K HIPAA fine for not sending patient's records to third party

