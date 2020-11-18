Ohio hospital still bringing computers back online 2 months after IT incident

An Ohio hospital that went offline on Sept. 21 after identifying a cybersecurity incident is still bringing computers back online two months later, according to a Nov. 18 report in the Star Beacon.

Ashtabula (Ohio) County Medical Center shut down its computer system in September and is working to bring its more than 1,000 computers back online. The hospital staff reverted to using paper records during the downtime and continues to provide patient care.

The hospital initially postponed some surgeries after the attack and eventually reopened its inpatient unit on Oct. 13, about three weeks after going offline. The emergency room remained open during that time.

After the incident, ACMC's IT team began working with outside experts to build a new network that includes additional cybersecurity protections. The hospital aims to bring all computer systems back online by the end of 2020, according to the report.

