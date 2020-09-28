Ohio hospital cancels procedures due to computer system disruption: 4 details

Ashtabula (Ohio) County Medical Center reported a computer system outage on Sept. 24 that lasted at least through the next day, according to the Star Beacon.



Four details:



1. The hospital implemented downtime procedures and worked to get the systems back online after a technical disruption.



2. Some appointments and elective procedures were canceled due to the incident.



3. The hospital's five family health centers also lost computer access; nurses and doctors could not access lab results, prescriptions or health history.



4. In the past week, Omaha-based Nebraska Medicine as well as Las Vegas-based Valley Health System reported similar computer outages.



