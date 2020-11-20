LSU Health email hack exposes patient information: 4 details

LSU Health Care Services Division reported that an unauthorized party accessed an employee's email account and compromised patient information, according to a report in The Daily Advertiser.



Four details:



1. The Baton Rouge, La.-based health system reported unauthorized access to an employee email account from Sept. 15 to Sept. 18, when the intrusion was discovered.



2. Thousands of patients' information was contained within the email account, and the health system said it is notifying those patients. The patients received care at one of the system's seven current and former hospitals, including the University Medical Center in Lafayette.



3. The information compromised includes patient names, birthdates and Social Security numbers. The email account also included bank account numbers for some of the patients.



4. There is no evidence patient information has been misused, the health system said.



