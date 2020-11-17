Texas health system's EHR back online one week after cyberthreat: 3 details

Abilene, Texas-based Hendrick Health System brought its computer systems back online one week after identifying a cybersecurity threat, according to the Abilene Reporter News.

Three details:

1. The health system reported a cybersecurity threat on Nov. 9 and shut down its IT systems in response.

2. Hendrick Health reported its hospital and clinic EHR were back online in a Nov. 16 press release.

3. The health system plans to conduct additional forensic analysis of the threat and will implement additional security.

