UnitedHealth pays $3.3B to providers following Change hack

UnitedHealth Group said it has paid out more than $3.3 billion to providers affected by the Feb. 21 cyberattack on its subsidiary Change Healthcare, CNBC reported March 28.

On March 28, UnitedHealth Group said it has disbursed an extra $1 billion to providers affected by the cyberattack, bringing the total sum of funds allocated to providers to more than $3.3 billion.

The move is a part of the company's temporary funding assistance program, which aims to help providers in need of support as Change continues to grapple with the fallout from the incident.

UnitedHealth said the $3.3 billion in advances will not require repayment until claim flows revert to their usual state.

According to the company's website, restoration of Change Healthcare's systems are ongoing, but UnitedHealth anticipates that certain disruptions will persist into April.

The news comes shortly after the State Department's Rewards for Justice program offered a reward of up to $10 million for tips on the ALPHV/BlackCat ransomware gang, the hackers responsible for the Change attack.