UF Health's computers still down 2 weeks after cyberattack: 5 updates 

Leesburg-based UF Health Central Florida continues to operate offline and with backup procedures such as paper documentation methods following a May 31 cyberattack, according to local NBC affiliate WESH.

Five updates:

1. After discovering unusual activity across its computer systems May 31, UF Health Central Florida, which includes UF Health Leesburg Hospital and UF Health The Villages Hospital, suspended access to its email network among other IT systems. The health system also switched clinicians to paper documentation methods across its hospitals and physician clinics.

2. In a June 15 statement shared with Becker's Hospital Review, UF Health said its staff have been continuing to provide patient care using offline methods since June 1.

3. "Our [IT] team is continuing to work around the clock with outside consultants and in concert with IT experts on our Gainesville and Jacksonville campuses to ensure that all computer systems are safely restored prior to bringing them back online," the spokesperson said.

4. After learning of the incident, UF Health suspended all computer connections between UF Health Central Florida and UF Health's other campuses in Gainesville and Jacksonville, as well as with the University of Florida.

5. The hospital said it is working to restore normal operations as soon as possible, and while "cybersecurity events like these take time to fully resolve, significant progress is being made on that front."