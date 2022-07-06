Top 10 schools offering a master's in cybersecurity online

Cybersecurity is a top priority for hospitals and health systems across the country, and information security professionals are highly sought after by healthcare organizations.

Fortune recently ranked the best online master's in cybersecurity programs for 2022. Here are the top 10:

1. University of California at Berkeley

2. Yeshiva University Katz School (New York City)

3. Western Governors University (Millcreek, Utah)

4. Indiana University at Bloomington

5. Johns Hopkins University (Baltimore)

6. University of Arizona (Tucson)

7. California State University at San Marcos

8. Robert Morris University (Moon Township, Pa.)

9. University of San Diego

10. Roger Williams University (Bristol, R.I.)