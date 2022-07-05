10 most sought-after tech skills in healthcare

Tech staffers are increasingly in demand by hospitals and health systems around the country, amid the transition to the cloud, the shift to telemedicine and remote work, and healthcare's likely data-driven future.

But certain skills are more sought after than others, according to a report from career website Dice.com that analyzed tech job postings during the first half of the year. The specialties involve data analysis, management and security, as well as tech support, managing projects and dealing with complexity.

Here are the top 10:

1. Computer science

2. Information technology

3. SQL (structured query language)

4. Information systems

5. Data analysis

6. Agile methodology

7. Project management

8. Process improvement

9. Technical support

10. Python