Top healthcare tech occupations

Tech workers remain highly sought after by health systems, due to such factors as the shift to the cloud and the use of technology to ease staffing shortages.

Here are the 10 tech occupations that were the most in demand by healthcare companies from January through May 2022, according to a report from career website Dice.com:

1. Software engineer

2. Data analyst

3. Business analyst

4. Business systems analyst

5. Directors of business development

6. Credentialing specialist

7. Business intelligence developer

8. Application analyst

9. Data scientist

10. Systems administrator