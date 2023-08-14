Texas health center affected by MOVEit breach

Vecino Health Centers, based in Houston, was affected by the MOVEit cyberattack and is notifying patients affected by the breach.

Vecino Health Centers shares information with Bellaire, Texas-based Harris Health, which uses the MOVEit transfer software program. Harris Health experienced a hacking/IT incident affecting 224,703 individuals and notified Vecino Health Centers on June 23 that its patient data was involved.

The breached information includes names, dates of birth and prescription dates for a portion of Vecino Health's patient base. Affected patients are being notified by mail and offered additional information and recommended steps to monitor their personal information, according to an Aug. 7 news release from Vecino Health Centers.