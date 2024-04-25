Tenet Healthcare must face Facebook lawsuit

Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare has to face a class-action lawsuit claiming its patient portal shared data with Facebook and other third-party companies, Bloomberg Law reported.

A federal judge in Massachusetts allowed several claims from the plaintiff known as Jane Doe to advance April 23, including breach of implied contract, breach of fiduciary duty, negligence, unjust enrichment, and violations of the Massachusetts Consumer Protection Act and Right to Privacy Law, according to the April 24 story. However, the judge dismissed claims of common law invasion of privacy and negligence per se.

The lawsuit against Tenet, one of the nation's largest health systems, is one of several dragging their way through U.S. courts over consumer-behavior tracking, or pixel, technology on hospital websites and mobile apps transmitting patient information to tech companies.

Becker's reached out to Tenet for comment.