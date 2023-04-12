St. Luke's technical error compromises 15K patients' data

Boise, Idaho-based St. Luke's Health System is notifying 15,246 patients that some of their personal health information may have been compromised due to a technical error that caused letters to be mailed to incorrect addresses.

On March 6, the hospital learned that a technical error caused letters mailed on Feb. 17 and Feb. 24 to be sent to incorrect mailing addresses, according to an April 4 breach notification from St. Luke's Health System.

Names, numbers, dates of service, encounter-specific account numbers, outstanding balance and balance status were among the information in the mailed letters.

St. Luke's Health System has since corrected the technical error and is asking that patients who receive incorrect letters to properly discard them.

The hospital also said there has been no indication that the information within the letters have been misused, but will provide free credit monitoring services to all affected individuals.