St. Luke's boosts cybersecurity resilience

Bethlehem, Pa.-based St. Luke's University Health Network has achieved 73 percent in cost savings after replacing its legacy data security vendor with Rubrik.

With the new vendor, St. Luke's can now recover from cyberattacks within minutes or hours, according to an Aug. 14 press release from Rubrik.

Rubrik has also helped the health system move its Epic EHR system to the cloud through Microsoft Azure.

"With Rubrik Security Cloud, we have secured our sensitive data, gained confidence and peace of mind in the resiliency of our operations, and can uphold our commitment to providing outstanding healthcare services even if we face a cyber event," said David Finkelstein, chief information security officer of St. Luke's.