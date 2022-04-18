Scripps notifies 'newly identified' patients affected by 2021 cyberattack

San Diego-based Scripps Health notified a second round of patients that a 2021 ransomware attack had exposed their personal health information, La Jolla Light reported April 17.

Scripps said that a recently concluded manual review of internal documents found that additional patient information was stolen by the hackers during its May 1, 2021, ransomware attack.

On May 1, 2021, the health system was hit by a ransomware attack that exposed patient health records, affected scheduling of appointments and rendered other critical systems offline, for most of the month of May.

An estimated 144,000 affected patients were notified by Scripps in 2021. Now, the health system is notifying a second round of patients that they have been affected by the breach, according to the report.

It is unknown how many additional patients are affected beyond the initial 144,000 notified last year.

Scripps said it has found no indication that the patient data stolen in the attack has been misused.