Scripps Health shuts down IT systems, reschedules some appointments amid cyberattack

San Diego-based Scripps Health has taken its patient services offline and is rescheduling some appointments after experiencing a cyberattack May 1, The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Six details:

1. Scripps Health President and CEO Chris Van Gorder confirmed the cyberattack in an emailed statement to Becker's Hospital Review on May 3 but said he could not offer further details while the incident is under investigation.

2. As a result of the cyberattack, Scripps has suspended access to its IT applications including its online patient portal MyScripps, the health system said in a Facebook post May 2.

3. Scripps also postponed some patient appointments scheduled for May 3 and has diverted some critical care patients to other hospitals, according to The San Diego Union-Tribune.

4. Scripps is continuing to deliver patient care "safely and effectively" across its facilities using "established back-up processes, including offline documentation methods," the health system tweeted May 2.

5. The health system's technical teams and vendor partners are working to fix the issues "around the clock" and Scripps has also notified law enforcement, according to the Facebook statement.

6. Scripps' outpatient urgent care centers, Scripps HealthExpress locations and all its emergency departments are open and accepting patients, according to the report.

