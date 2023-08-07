Recent influx of cyberattacks on hospitals is 'deeply concerning,' CISO says

Muhammad Siddiqui, chief information security officer of Richmond, Ind.-based Reid Health, called the recent cyberattacks on hospitals, including the ransomware attack on Culver City, Calif.-based Prospect Medical Holdings, "deeply concerning."

"Our hospitals are already struggling with the financial crisis for various reasons, and the growing number of cyberattacks is adding even more pressure," Mr. Siddiqui said in a Aug. 6 LinkedIn post.

Mr. Siddiqui said these incidents highlight the "urgent need for heightened security measures" in the healthcare sector.

"As technology continues to advance, so do the tactics of cybercriminals," he wrote. "It's imperative for hospitals and healthcare organizations to stay one step ahead, constantly updating their systems, training their staff and implementing robust cybersecurity protocols."

On Aug. 3, a ransomware attack on Prospect Medical caused its hospitals and outpatient clinics across the U.S. to transition to paper records or temporarily close as staff work to get the systems back online.