Ransomware gang posts Los Angeles students' health records on dark web

The Los Angeles School District is admitting that Russian-speaking ransomware gang Vice Society published the psychological records of 2,000 students, including 60 current students, to the dark web, The 74 reported Feb. 23.

Last year, the cybercriminal organization hacked the school system's network and threatened to release the student records if the school did not pay a ransom. Initially, the school district denied that student health records were part of the breach.

"As the district and its partners delve deeper into the reality of the data breach, the scope of the attack further actualizes and new discoveries have been revealed," Jack Kelanic, the district's senior administrator of IT infrastructure, said in a statement. "Approximately 2,000 student assessment records have been confirmed as part of the attack, 60 of whom are currently enrolled, as well as driver's license numbers and Social Security numbers."