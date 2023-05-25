Ransomware gang claims it hit Illinois hospital

The Royal ransomware group has claimed responsibility for a cybersecurity incident affecting Morris (Ill.) Hospital & Healthcare Centers, DataBreaches.net reported May 25.

The gang added the hospital to its leak site May 22, posting a small sample of files as proof, according to the report. Morris Hospital said May 23 that it was actively investigating the IT incident, in which an unauthorized third party gained access to its network. The hospital said patient care, hospital operations and its EHR were not affected.

Royal has been one of the most active ransomware organizations attacking the healthcare industry. A spokesperson for Morris Hospital referred Becker's to its May 23 statement.