Illinois hospital investigating unauthorized network breach

Morris (Ill.) Hospital & Healthcare Centers said an unauthorized third party has gained access to its computer network, which has potentially compromised the protected health information of patients.

When the hospital detected unusual activity on its computer network, it learned that an unauthorized party gained access to it, according to a May 23 breach notification from Morris Hospital. The hospital then launched an investigation into the incident.

As of May 24, Morris Hospital said the investigation is still ongoing and that it is working to identify individual files on the affected servers to determine if any patients' sensitive data was compromised.