One Brooklyn Health cyberattack prompts lawsuit

New York City-based One Brooklyn Health is facing a patient-led lawsuit for a November cyberattack that compromised patients' financial information.

The plaintiff, Kiya Johnson, filed the suit April 26 in the New York state Supreme Court stating that her information was breached during the attack. She is seeking damages, restitution and injunctive relief.

The lawsuit also alleges that One Brooklyn Health was negligent and violated consumer protection and other business laws in New York State.

One Brooklyn Health — which operates safety-net hospitals Brookdale Hospital Medical Center, Interfaith Medical Center and Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center — said it believes none of the compromised information has been misused.