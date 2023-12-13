New York hospital discloses data breach

Kingston, N.Y.-based HealthAlliance is notifying patients that an unauthorized party accessed some of its IT systems, potentially compromising patient information.

On Oct. 12, the health system learned that the unauthorized party gained access to its IT network from Aug. 18 to Oct. 13. While within HealthAlliance's IT network, the unauthorized party accessed and obtained files containing patient information.

The potentially compromised data varies for each patient but may encompass details such as names, addresses, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, diagnoses, lab results, medications, treatment information, health insurance particulars, provider names, dates of treatment and financial information.

HealthAlliance began mailing letters to all affected patients Dec. 11. The health system did not indicate how many patients were affected.