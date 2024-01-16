Mississippi hospital boosts data breach reach to 253,000 patients

Singing River Health System has notified 253,000 patients that their data was compromised in a data breach in 2023.

The Ocean Springs, Miss.-based health system, which operates three hospitals and over a dozen medical clinics along the Mississippi Gulf Coast, was targeted in an Aug. 19 ransomware attack allegedly perpetrated by the Rhysida ransomware group.

Singing River's initial estimate of 501 compromised data files has since been updated to the current number of 252,890, according to a Jan. 15 Bank Info Security report.