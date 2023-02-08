Los Angeles medical group reports ransomware attack

Los Angeles-based Regal Medical Group and its affiliated companies are notifying patients of a recent ransomware attack that compromised some of their confidential information, JDSupra reported Feb. 7.

On Dec. 2, Regal was having trouble accessing some of its computer servers and began looking into the incident. Regal learned that an unauthorized person had installed malware onto some of its servers and took data from its system.

While the breached data varies depending on each patient, some of the information obtained by the unauthorized person includes names, Social Security numbers, dates of birth, addresses, diagnosis and treatment information, laboratory test results, prescription data, radiology reports, health plan member numbers, and phone numbers, according to the report.

On Feb. 1, Regal began mailing letters to all the affected individuals, but did not mention how many were affected.