Lawsuits filed over ransomware attack affecting 3.3 million patients

Los Angeles-based Regal Medical Group and its affiliates are facing multiple lawsuits over a ransomware attack that affected 3.3 million of their patients, HIPAA Journal reported.

During the December cyberattack, a hacker stole patient data that may have included names, Social Security numbers, diagnoses, treatments, lab results and prescriptions.

At least four complaints have been filed in state and federal court alleging negligence and seeking class-action status, actual and punitive damages, and injunctive relief, according to the Feb. 23 story. "One of the biggest concerns raised in the lawsuits was how the attackers were able to gain access to so much data, much of which was highly sensitive and could be misused in many different ways," the news outlet reported.

Regal Medical Group didn't respond to a request from Becker's for comment.