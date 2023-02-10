Ransomware attack affects 3.3 million patients in California

More than 3.3 million patients were affected by a ransomware attack at a southern California medical group.

In early December, Los Angeles-based Regal Medical Group detected malware on some of its servers and discovered that a hacker had stolen patient data, according to a notice on its website. The breach may have included such data as names, Social Security numbers, diagnoses, treatments, lab results and prescriptions.

The cyberattack also affected Regal affiliates including Reseda, Calif.-based Lakeside Medical Organization, Orange, Calif.-based Affiliated Doctors of Orange County and Greater Covina (Calif.) Medical Group. The organizations reported the number of affected individuals Feb. 1 to HHS.