Emory Healthcare, St. Peter's added to Elekta 170 health system victim toll

Emory St. Joseph Hospital, St. Peter's University Hospital and Fairbanks Cancer Center are among 170 health systems affected by a data breach on cancer software vendor Elekta.

Stockholm-based Elekta discovered the cyberattack April 6 and restored all of its services April 9, a company spokesperson told Becker's. Upon discovering the breach, Elekta alerted the FBI and notified the affected health systems.

In addition to patients' breached data, some cancer centers reported halting procedures for weeks because of the incident, according to Fox61.

Here is a list of health systems that have reported breaches stemming from the incident and the number of patients affected, according to HHS' data breach portal:

Northwestern Memorial HealthCare (Chicago): 201,197

Advocate Aurora Health (Downers Grove, Ill., and Milwaukee): 68,707

Renown Health (Reno, Nev.): 65,181

Intermountain Healthcare (Salt Lake City): 28,628

St. Charles Health System (Bend, Ore.): 4,687

Cancer Centers of Southwest Oklahoma (Lawton): 8,000

Saint Peter's University Hospital (New Brunswick, N.J.): 585

Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health: 200+

Emory St. Joseph Hospital (Sandy Spring, Ga.): Unknown

Fairbanks (Alaska) Cancer Center: Unknown

Jefferson Health (Philadelphia): Unknown

Greenwood (Miss.) Leflore Hospital: Unknown

Carle Health (Urbana, Ill.): Unknown

Lifespan (Providence, R.I.): Unknown

Southcoast Health (New Bedford, Mass.): Unknown