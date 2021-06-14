Oklahoma cancer center's EHR server breached by hackers, exposes 8,000 patients' data

Cancer Centers of Southwest Oklahoma recently began notifying 8,000 patients that their protected health information has been compromised by a security breach on the Lawton-based centers' cloud vendor.

Cancer Centers of Southwest Oklahoma reported the breach to HHS June 4 as affecting 8,000 individuals. In an online notice to patients, Cancer Centers of Southwest Oklahoma said its vendor Elekta, which provides cloud-based storage for the practice's EHR, discovered unusual activity on its network earlier this year.

After launching an investigation, Elekta learned April 28 that there has been unauthorized access to patient health information as a result of the incident. The company said all data on its cloud storage system may have been compromised, including the protected health information of Cancer Centers of Southwest Oklahoma.

Patient information exposed by the breach includes names, Social Security numbers, addresses, birth dates, medical diagnosis and treatment details.

Elekta is offering free credit monitoring, fraud consultation and identity theft services to any patients affected by the incident.