Illinois hospital reports data breach

Morrison (Ill.) Community Hospital reported a data breach that affected 122,488 patients.

The hospital said that an unauthorized party accessed its network on Sept. 24. Morrison Community Hospital said that it doesn't have any reason to believe that patient information has been misused, according to a Nov. 22 Morrison Community Hospital news release.

The hospital also said that it has "reviewed" and "enhanced" its cybersecurity posture to prevent another incident. Law firm Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP is investigating the incident.