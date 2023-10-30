HSHS addresses data security breach

Springfield, Ill.-based Hospital Sisters Health System said it has begun reviewing the data that has been potentially impacted by an August cybersecurity incident on the health system.

According to an Oct. 26 notification on the health system's website, Hospital Sisters has begun sending letters to patients who may have had their protected health information compromised during the incident.

The letter includes details about assistance the health system is offering for affected patients. The health system did not disclose how many patients could be affected.

The August cybersecurity incident caused the health system to halt collections for outstanding bills and takedown its computer systems.