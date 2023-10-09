How much 3 health systems are paying to settle data breach lawsuits

Several health systems have faced financial repercussions due to data breaches and cyberattacks. Here is how much three health systems are paying to dispute them:

Marietta (Ohio) Health, which operates as Memorial Health System, has agreed to pay $1.75 million to settle a lawsuit alleging that the health system failed to protect patients' health information during a 2021 data breach.





Seymour, Ind.-based Schneck Medical Center has reached a $250,000 agreement with Indiana after the state filed a lawsuit against the health system for a 2021 cyberattack.





Knoxville-based East Tennessee Children's Hospital agreed to pay $1.55 million to resolve claims that it failed to protect patient information in a March 2022 data breach.

The lawsuit settlements come as Bloomberg Law reported that the monthly average of class-action lawsuits filed over health data breaches has nearly doubled since 2022.