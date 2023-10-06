Ohio health system pays $1.75M to settle data breach suit

Marietta (Ohio) Health, which operates as Memorial Health System, has agreed to pay $1.75 million to settle a lawsuit alleging that the health system failed to protect patients' health information during a 2021 data breach, Top Class Actions reported Oct. 5.

The health system hasn't admitted any wrongdoing, but has agreed to the settlement, which gives those who had their information compromised $5,000 for out-of-pocket expenses related to the data breach.

The settlement comes after hackers allegedly gained access to the health system's data between July and August 2021.

Hackers were allegedly able to gain access to patient data such as Social Security numbers and health insurance information.