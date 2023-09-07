Tennessee hospital pays $1.5M to resolve data breach lawsuit

Knoxville-based East Tennessee Children's Hospital agreed to pay $1.55 million to resolve claims that it failed to protect patient information in a March 2022 data breach, Top Class Actions reported Sept. 7.

The plaintiffs alleged that the hospital should have taken stronger measures to prevent a data breach. By paying the settlement, the hospital doesn't admit to any wrongdoing. Class members who experienced losses resulting from fraud or identity theft can receive up to $5,000 in compensation.

The cyberattack was linked to several weeks of care disruptions, including email and X-ray services being taken offline.