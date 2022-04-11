Tennessee children's hospital IT incident leads to patient data exposure

Knoxville-based East Tennessee Children's Hospital notified an undisclosed number of patients April 7 that an IT incident exposed their personal health information.

Five things to know:

  1. On March 15, the hospital warned patients of an unspecified information technology security issue that affected the hospital, but did not provide any further details.

  2. SC Media later reported that the IT issue was linked to several weeks of disruptions to key care services at the hospital and that email and X-ray services were taken offline during the attack.

  3. A statement posted April 7 by the hospital said certain documents stored within its system may have been copied or viewed between March 11 and March 14.
     
  4. Patient information exposed from the breach may include names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, driver's license or state identification numbers, non-resident identification numbers, medical information, health insurance information, credit or debit card information, financial information, billing information, and usernames and passwords.

  5. The investigation is ongoing.

