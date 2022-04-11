Tennessee children's hospital IT incident leads to patient data exposure

Listen
Knoxville-based East Tennessee Children's Hospital notified an undisclosed number of patients April 7 that an IT incident exposed their personal health information.
Five things to know:
- On March 15, the hospital warned patients of an unspecified information technology security issue that affected the hospital, but did not provide any further details.
- SC Media later reported that the IT issue was linked to several weeks of disruptions to key care services at the hospital and that email and X-ray services were taken offline during the attack.
- A statement posted April 7 by the hospital said certain documents stored within its system may have been copied or viewed between March 11 and March 14.
- Patient information exposed from the breach may include names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, driver's license or state identification numbers, non-resident identification numbers, medical information, health insurance information, credit or debit card information, financial information, billing information, and usernames and passwords.
- The investigation is ongoing.