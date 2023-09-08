Indiana hospital pays $250K to state over data breach

Seymour, Ind.-based Schneck Medical Center has reached a $250,000 agreement with Indiana after the state filed a lawsuit against the health system for a 2021 cyberattack, Bloomberg Law reported Sept. 7.

Schneck, formerly known as Jackson County Schneck Memorial Hospital, was sued by the state of Indiana in 2022.

The state alleged that the health system did not take adequate measures to protect patients' health information, even after it had knowledge of deficiencies in its data security systems since December 2020.

The suit came after Schneck was hit with a ransomware attack that compromised the protected health information of 90,000 individuals.