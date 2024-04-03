HHS to launch cybersecurity prep 'one-stop shop' following Change attack

HHS is launching a "one-stop-shop" for cybersecurity preparedness in response to the cyberattack on UnitedHealth's Change Healthcare in February, Federal News Network reported April 1.

The new initiative will be housed within HHS' Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response, which leads the country's healthcare preparation strategy during emergency situations.

“We're really establishing ASPR as that one-stop shop to manage this information sharing across the department, with our partners in industry, with the interagency," Brian Mazanec, deputy director for ASPR's Office of Preparedness, said, according to FNN. “There's too many doors into cybersecurity when engaging with the federal government generally, let alone HHS. Within HHS, there are a lot of different players. So we're in the process now of really establishing this front door through ASPR to all of those resources."