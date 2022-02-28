HHS: Make cybersecurity a priority in 2022

The director of the Office for Civil Rights at HHS urged HIPAA-covered healthcare entities to patch up vulnerabilities that give hackers easy access to organization’s computer servers.

According to a Feb. 28 HHS blog post, healthcare organizations' cybersecurity issues were more turbulent as hackers took advantage of hospitals and healthcare systems responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

To combat these attacks, HHS encourages healthcare entities to do the following:

  • Have an offline, encrypted backup of data and regularly test your backups.

  • Know where all your EHR information is stored and exists across your organization.
     
  • Conduct regular scans to identify and address vulnerabilities, especially those on internet-facing devices.

  • Continuously update software and operating systems.
     
  • Train employees on all possible IT attacks.
 

