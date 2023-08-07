Feds investigate data breach at Johns Hopkins

The U.S. Office for Civil Rights is investigating a May 31 data breach that affected Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins Health System, local NBC affiliate WBALTV reported Aug. 4.

The investigation will look into the details of the breach that affected 2,584 people at Johns Hopkins Health System and 2,975 people at Columbia, Md.-based Johns Hopkins Howard County General Hospital, according to the publication.

The breach occurred due to hackers targeting a software vulnerability called MOVEit, for which Russian-backed ransomware gang Clop claimed responsibility.

The attack on MOVEit has also affected multiple hospitals and health systems across the U.S., including Dallas-based UT Southwestern Medical Center and St. Petersburg, Fla.-based Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital.