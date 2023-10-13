Escalating Hamas-Israel conflict raises concerns for US healthcare

The ongoing war between Israel and Hamas could affect U.S. healthcare organizations that use cybersecurity, IT or medical products from an Israeli provider, BankInfoSecurity reported Oct. 12.

Denise Anderson, president of the Health Information Sharing and Analysis Center, told the publication healthcare organizations using medical devices, pharmaceutical products or other types of healthcare supplies from that region need to be mindful.

"This is definitely a big piece of situational awareness: Being aware of your supply chain — where it comes from and how it can be impacted," she said. "There are a lot of security firms, software and hardware firms in Israel. And if the war becomes prolonged that could have an impact on their ability to support their infrastructure, so that certainly is a concern."

No U.S. healthcare organizations have become a target due to the war, but Ms. Anderson said "the potential is there."

According to the publication, hacktivist groups on both sides of the Israeli conflict have launched several DDoS attacks since Oct. 8.