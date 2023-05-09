EHR vendor NextGen notifies 1 million patients of data breach

NextGen Healthcare, a provider of EHR software, said it experienced a data breach that compromised the information of 1 million patients.

NextGen said that on March 30 it was alerated of suspicious activity on its systems and launched an investigation into the incident.

The EHR provider learned that between March 29 and April 14, an unauthorized person gained access to some personal information stored in its systems.

Names, dates of birth, addresses and Social Security numbers of 1 million individuals were compromised as a result of the breach, according to a data breach notification filed with the Maine attorney general's office.

NextGen said that since the incident it has reset passwords, reviewed its security and is providing free credit monitoring to those affected.