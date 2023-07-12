Cybersecurity flaws found at VA Arizona health system

The Department of Veterans Affairs Office of Inspector General found several cybersecurity deficiencies at the agency's Prescott-based Northern Arizona VA Health Care System, which could put that system at risk of being hacked, FedScoop reported July 11.

The audit stated that the issues could "deprive users of reliable access to information and could risk unauthorized access to, or the alteration or destruction of, critical systems."

Some of the other risks the audit found were devices on the health system's network that were not listed in its inventory, no video surveillance at its data center, and inadequate fire detection and suppression equipment.

The health system was provided recommendations by the watchdog and said it would comply with them.