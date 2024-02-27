Cigna affected by Prospect Medical breach

Some of Cigna's policyholder information has been compromised due to a 2023 cyberattack on Culver City, Calif.-based Prospect Medical Holdings, Hartford Business Journal reported Feb. 27.

On Jan. 31, Prospect Medical filed a notice with the attorney general of Massachusetts stating that Cigna policyholder information was affected by an Aug. 1 cyberattack on Prospect. The private equity company originally listed 29 insurers whose policyholder information was potentially compromised by the breach, but Cigna was not listed.

Per the notice, Prospect said Cigna disclosed policyholder information to Aquent, a staffing company based in Boston, which subsequently shared the information with Prospect.

Affected consumer information includes names, Social Security numbers, addresses, dates of birth, diagnoses, lab results, medications and other treatment information, health insurance information, dates of treatment, and financial information, according to the news outlet.

The security breach took place within the network of Prospect Medical and did not directly affect the networks of Aquent or Cigna.