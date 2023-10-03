Data stolen from 7 Prospect Medical hospitals

More than 190,000 people and seven hospitals had their data breached during the ransomware attack on Culver City, Calif.-based Prospect Medical Holdings.

The health system notified the state of Maine that 190,492 individuals were affected, and said on its website that the following hospitals, all in California, had data stolen from them:

— Foothill Regional Medical Center (Tustin)

— Los Angeles Community Hospital

— Los Angeles Community Hospital (Norwalk)

— Los Angeles Community Hospital (Bellflower)

— Southern California Hospital (Culver City)

— Southern California Hospital (Hollywood)

— Southern California Hospital (Van Nuys)

Prospect Medical also notified current and former employees of Manchester-based Eastern Connecticut Health Network and Waterbury (Conn.) Health that data from them and their dependents may have been compromised.

The 16-hospital system said it learned of the cyberattack that disrupted its IT systems Aug. 1 and later determined that a hacker had accessed the network between July 31 and Aug. 3, viewing or acquiring data from patients affiliated with those seven hospitals. The data could include personal information, such as Social Security numbers and driver's license numbers, as well as medical records. Prospect Medical started mailing letters to the affected individuals Sept. 29.