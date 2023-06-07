Ascension Seton PHI affected by vendor breach

Austin, Texas-based Ascension Seton is investigating a third-party vendor data breach that affected patient information, according to a report from KVUE, an ABC affiliate.

Vertex, a company that managed Ascension Seton's legacy website, experienced a data breach in early March.

"Due to the nature of the incident and the encryption, we do not have details about affected information. However, demographic information such as name, address, email address, phone number, insurance information, Social Security number (or tax identification number), or other clinical information would have been affected if this information was provided to us by individuals on the legacy websites, Seton.net and DellChildrens.net. At this time, we do not believe that any information was removed from the affected systems or that it has been misused or shared. Ascension networks and medical record systems were not affected by this incident," according to a statement from Asceansion.

The health system shut down affected websites and then created new ones hosted by Ascension.