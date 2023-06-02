4 cyberattacks affecting patient services

Cyberattacks can be enormously disruptive to hospital infrastructure and services.

Here are four cyberattacks disrupting patient services:

  1. Idaho Falls, Idaho-based Mountain View Hospital closed some clinics due to a cyberattack.
  2. A cyberattack disrupted wait times and led to delays in imaging, lab results and MyChart messages at Louisville, Ky.-based Norton Healthcare.
  3. Murfreesboro (Tenn.) Medical Clinic & SurgiCenter had to shut down for a week to rebuild its network after a cyberattack.
  4. Rushville, Ill.-based Culbertson Memorial Hospital was forced to go offline because of a cyberattack.

