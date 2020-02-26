Samsung joins Apple, Fitbit in adding women's health feature to smartphones, wearables

The newest update to the smartwatch- and smartphone-compatible Samsung Health app adds a dedicated women's health category that includes a menstrual cycle-tracking calendar, SamMobile reports.

Samsung is among the last major consumer technology companies to add a period-tracking feature; Apple, for example, added the feature to its iOS operating system in June 2019, while Fitbit did so in early 2018.

The Samsung Health app has undergone several major updates in the past year. Prior to the addition of the women's health category, Samsung added meditation and relaxation services from Calm, blood pressure monitoring and stress detection to its devices.

The tech company's smartwatches and Samsung Health app are currently used in an ongoing collaboration with Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente for remote monitoring of cardiac rehabilitation patients; the partnership was expanded to reach more patients earlier this year.

